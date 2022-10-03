Katrina survivor lends helping hand, donates proceeds to those in need

BRYAN, Texas — We've all watched the destruction of Hurricane Ian affect millions in Florida, but one hurricane survivor in the Brazos Valley is partnering with the Red Cross to lend a hand.

Korey Thomas said the people of Bryan and College Station welcomed his family with open arms after Hurricane Katrina.

After watching Hurricane Ian destroy parts of Florida - He had to act.

“I understand, I can relate, you know that's a time when people experience a disaster like that, people's spirits be down, we definitely want to try to do something to uplift the spirits of the people, let them know there's people that's praying with them and standing by them,” Thomas said.

Thomas owns 'Remnant of Nawlins' and is giving part of proceeds and meals to the American Red Cross to help Florida.

He said customers have been eager to help.

"What I'm doing, through my restaurant, is I'm actually offering 10 percent of all my proceeds to go towards the hurricane relief..."Thomas said.

If there's anyone displaced in the Bryan College Station area, due to Hurricane Ian, then I’ll offer free meals to those that are displaced”

Thomas is humble about his restaurant's beginnings in the Brazos Valley, saying the restaurant was originally out of a convince store and for to-go orders only.

It has recently received the Bryan Legend Award.

No matter what, Thomas said he will continue assisting others in need.

“Since my restaurant is in this community, I don't want to be a restaurant that just takes from this community, I want to be a restaurant that gives back to the community,” he said.

When not supporting disaster relief, he also has a blessing box outside of his restaurant. It is always open for those that may need extra help.