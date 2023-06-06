Katrina Ross joins Aggieland Humane Society as executive director

BRYAN — Aggieland Humane Society is delighted to welcome Katrina Ross, MSc, as its new Executive Director. An Aggie herself, Ms. Ross comes to the Bryan-College Station (BCS) community from Galveston, where she’s worked tirelessly on behalf of animals at the Galveston Island Humane Society (GIHS) since 2018.

“I’m passionate about all aspects of animal sheltering, and I take great pride in advocating for improved animal welfare standards,” Ross states. “My passion is lending a helping hand to any animal that needs it in any way I can.”

In 2022, the Galveston County Daily News’ 40 Under 40 Program recognized Ms. Ross for her “personal and professional success and commitment to the community.” She holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Edinburgh in International Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law, and in 2016, she earned her bachelor’s degree in marine biology from Texas A&M University at Galveston.

“Katrina’s skillset, experience, and yes, her Aggie energy are exactly what we need to move Aggieland Humane to the next level,” Board President Stephanie Mitchell says. “Her enthusiasm is clear in everything she’s accomplished to advance animal welfare.”

During her tenure at GIHS, Ross led the way to preserve, protect and improve the lives of local shelter animals. She spearheaded the shelter’s achieving “no-kill” status in January 2020 by establishing GIHS’s animal health program, which enabled staff to treat diseases that would have previously required euthanasia. That same year Ms. Ross developed a canine fostering program enabling GIHS to score a 90.4 percent live release rate, an increase of 10 to 25 percent over previous years.

“I’m looking forward to joining the community that’s the heart of Aggieland and enhancing the shelter’s current programs to better serve the BCS community,” Ross says. “Every animal deserves the same level of compassion and care, whether they’re feral cats or happy-go-lucky puppies. Helping Aggieland Humane achieve that vision is my primary goal moving forward.”

About Aggieland Humane Society

The Aggieland Humane Society provides humane care and placement for homeless and abandoned animals, promotes the human-animal bond and promotes responsible pet ownership to enhance the quality of life for the people and animals in our community. | Find out more: https://aggielandhumane.org [aggielandhumane.org].