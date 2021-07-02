Kathy Riley selected as next principal of Navarro Elementary School

BRYAN, TX — Kathy Riley has been selected as the new principal of Navarro Elementary School.

On July 1, Riley was unanimously approved by the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees to fill the position left vacant by Sara Rueda, who was approved last month as the principal of Davila Middle School.

Riley enters this position after working in public education for over 20 years, spending the last three as the assistant principal at Navarro.

Prior to that, she spent nine years as the elementary math coordinator at Fort Bend ISD.

”I am honored to be named the new principal at Navarro Elementary,” Riley said in a news release. “I will continue the amazing job of the principals that have come before me. Navarro has an amazing staff, students, and families that support the motto of ‘Children First. Always!’ We will continue to grow and build a community that encourages and strives for excellence.”

An Aggie Alum, Riley holds a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston Downtown, and a principal certification from Lamar University.

“Kathy Riley’s instructional background and experience have perfectly positioned her to take over as the next principal of Navarro Elementary School,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck in a news release. “It was very evident by feedback from the Navarro staff that she is well-respected and I am confident in her ability to continue leading the campus in a positive direction.”

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”