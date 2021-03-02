Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 office moved into temporary space during reconstruction

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Damage of the snowstorm has forced the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 office, into the Brazos County Administration Building.

"When you walk up to the back door, and you see the water coming out, you know it's going to be bad," Judge Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 said.

Judge Hill saw the damage of the pipe burst the Wednesday after the winter storm.

"I went up to check on my office. Went to the back door and there was water running out from underneath the door. Went in, we had about two or three inches of in the entire building." Judge Hill shared.

At first, the county tried to work through the reconstruction but decided that was futile. So, the office picked up their belongings and moved from their College Station building to the Brazos County Administration building in Bryan.

Judge Hill and the rest of the office, will call this their new home until their Precinct three office is finished.

"It was a JP court. And so, if we needed to go somewhere, this was the perfect place to end up at," Judge Hill said.

The temporary office is located on the first floor, suite, 126 where the former, Precinct two Justice of the Peace courtroom was and is expected to be fully operational before the end of this week.

Brazos County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 are expected to be in their temporary space for the next four to six weeks.