'Just for fun' Walmart shoplifting spree ends in arrest

BRYAN, TX — A woman has been arrested after Bryan police said she confirmed stealing $183.85 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Rhonda Siobhan Briscoe, 36, has been charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 previous convictions, criminal trespassing, and for having an active warrant from the Bryan Municipal Court for driving with an invalid driver's license.

On April 5, a Bryan PD officer responded to a theft in progress call from the Walmart Superstore located at 643 N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

According to the probable cause statement, the Bryan officer was informed by store management that Briscoe already had an active criminal trespass for the specific location.

Reviewing security footage, the Bryan officer reportedly saw Briscoe, 'grabbing items from shelves and stuffing into her purse.'

At one point, the Bryan officer notes witnessing Briscoe grabbing some bologna and eating it, before throwing the partly empty container into a display area.

Upon investigation, the following items were recovered from Briscoe's purse and personal:

Splat Blue hair dye ($9.18), 3 Lilac Febreze air fresher's ($8 .82), Dr. Pepper ($1.88), Cheetos Box ($.96), Cantu Avocado Gel ($3 .97), Game Controller ($44.88), 2 X-Box Controller ($59.76), Lipton Brisk drink ($1.98), RX Sun glasses ($39.00), Rockstar drink ($1.50), RS energy drink ($1.50), Frebreze plug-in ($5.94) and OM Salami ($4.48).

According to the probable cause statement, when asked by Bryan PD why she was stealing, Briscoe reportedly responded with, "Just for fun". With a total of $183.85 worth of merchandise, Briscoe reportedly told Bryan PD she only had $54 on her at the time.

Brisco was arrested on April 5 and transported to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office Jail.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!