MILAM COUNTY — A jury in Milam County found a 40-year-old man guilty of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Following a 4-day jury trial in the 20th District Court of Milam County, 40-year-old Miguel Paredes Malagon of Grand Saline and formerly of Cameron was found guilty.

The jury sentenced Malagon to 18 years of confinement in the Institutional Division of TDCJ and ordered that he pay a $10,000 fine.

The maximum sentence allowed for a 2nd Degree Felony is 20 years.