Johnny Manziel's new 'Money Bar' will not open after TAMU season opener Saturday

Johnny Manziel's Money Bar, the highly-anticipated bar and nightclub of former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, was expected to be open by the university's football season opener against the University of New Mexico Saturday.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer to go.

Owner J.D. Fybanaz says they made quick progress on the bar located in Northgate, announcing the creation of the bar on July 31.

But he says they couldn't get the construction done in time for the game.

Fybanaz says he went to Texas A&M with Manziel and says they've always wanted to open a bar in College Station.

"Anyways, I've always wanted to do a bar in College Station and knowing Johnny, I just thought it'd be the perfect fit, and he was interested," Fybanaz said.

In the meantime, he says customers can expect a "high-tech" bar with high resolution LED video screens and sound systems as well as personal touches from Manziel himself like jerseys and helmets.

Fybanaz says he feels the community anticipation and is trying to open the bar in a few more weeks.

"For me, personally, like I've said, I've opened a lot of bars before," Fybanaz said.

"This one definitely has more hype than any bar that I've ever seen, which is kind of incredible."

There isn't an set opening day yet, but customers can expect an appearance from Manziel once open.