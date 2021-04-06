J. Wayne Stark Gallery to feature A&M's College of Architecture faculty artwork

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Faculty from Texas A&M's College of Architecture will be displaying their works in an art exhibit at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries.

The architecture faculty biennial art show is held every two years at Texas A&M.

Faculty in the departments of architecture, construction science, landscape, and visualization get to show off their pieces of art to the Aggie community.

"Especially in a year like this year, where many of us haven't seen what anyone is doing outside of our own home or our own space it's just so reaffirming to go in there and see that everyone has been working and they all have new and exciting things to display." Felice House, professor in the dept of visualization at Texas A&M shared with KRHD 25 News.

The faculty art display also allows visitors to see pieces of art created by professional artists.

"A lot of people don't know there are professional artists on our faculty, and so, it's always great to be able to share what we're doing with the larger university, and the community of Bryan-College Station." Krista Steinke, professor, Department of Visualization at Texas A&M added.

The J. Wayne Stark Gallery is located inside the Memorial Student Center and the artworks will be on display from now, through May 14.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!