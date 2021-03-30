'It’s very sad, this is where he grew up' Hearne locals react to recent shooting

HEARNE, TX — Hearne Police Department are still investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The suspect has not been identified.

Overnight Michael Henningan who was born and raised in Hearne was found deceased at the scene of the crime by local police officers.

Early Monday morning officers responded to a call in a residential neighborhood where gunshots were heard.

54-year-old Michael Henningan was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“Tragic done struck us, sad, but we’re dealing with it, we’re coping with it and at the end of the day we’re just asking for the community to just help if they know anything,” said Lashunda Hennigan, Michael Hennigan's sister-in-law

The homeowner who lives near the crime scene said she heard about 4-to-5-gun shots just as she was dozing off to sleep. Her immediate concern was for her baby girls.

”My window is right there, my little girls are right there, I’m right there and there’s about 6 families surrounding,” said Martha Hernandez, a Hearne Native.

According to Hernandez, it’s a very family-friendly neighborhood, but now this incident has them thinking twice before they step out for a casual stroll.

”I know the guy that got shot because I’m outside every day he passes by with a simple hello, a simple nod and he goes about his day, he doesn't mess with anyone, he doesn't cause any problems,” said Hernandez.

Hennigan was walking through the neighborhood, as many shared, he usually did on a daily basis because most of his family lived in the area.

“It’s very sad, this is where he grew up, this is where he’s known and for this to happen, we just can’t believe it,” said Lashunda

As family members gathered to support one another, they remember him and all that he was.

“He was a grandpa, he was a dad, an uncle, a brother, a son and we’re just asking for justice,” Lashunda shared.

Lashunda also shared that he was a very giving person, generous, and always tried to help those who were in need.

Now neighbors and family members are simply seeking answers.

The investigation is still underway, but officers say there are no immediate threats to the area.