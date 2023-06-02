It's officially hurricane season: 25 News Meteorologist weighs in on how you can prepare ahead of the storms

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — June officially marks the beginning of hurricane season in the Atlantic.

It lasts through late November but it’s not uncommon to see hurricanes form after the season is over.

We have some tips on how you and your family can prepare and how being weather aware can keep you safe.

“We usually see our season pick up maybe around late July,” said Caleb Chevalier, 25 News Meteorologist.

“It seems to be the latter end of July into August and September when hurricane activity gets a little but more frequent around our neck of the woods. Of course, these storms come out of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Chevalier keeps track of weather conditions across the state during hurricane season.

“...Storms come inland, sometimes they take a little while to weaken so it doesn’t mean that as soon as they arrive on land that they become tropical depressions,” said Chevalier. That weakening state actually takes a little while to happen and sometimes that means a hurricane can wonder up into the Brazos Valley as well.”

Despite the Brazos Valley being 130 miles inland from the coastline, Chevalier says that will not stop a strong storm from reaching the Valley.

Hurricane Harvey is a perfect example. The monster storm made landfall in Houston in 2017. Our area was affected by rain and floods.

“We forget sometimes that it’s the rain and the flooding that can be just as bad if not worse,” Chevalier said.

“Something like a Harvey situation, we can still be a little bit displaced from the center of the storm and still see tremendous impacts.”

Local meteorologists like Chevalier work around the clock to provide the most timely and accurate forecasts.

They work together with The National Weather Service and The National Hurricane Center.

“Well, what do we do when it’s out in the Gulf or in the middle of the ocean? We don’t have radar out there, but we do have our satellites,” Chevalier said.

“Whether it be infrared imagery to tell us what the clouds look like, how cold the clouds are, maybe what kind of rainfall they’re producing. We can also get a derived idea of winds using some integrated satellite techniques."

He suggests preparing ahead of time instead of getting caught in the storm.

“Whether we’re talking severe weather or hurricanes, emergency preparedness kits never hurt to have,” Chevalier said.

“We encourage you all to keep some of those at home with some essentials in the event you need it.”

Jason Ware with Brazos County Emergency Management explains what you need to have in your kit.

“You need to prepare for 72 hours out… so anything, non-perishable food items, flashlights, batteries, cellphone chargers,” Ware said.

Ware also says to have a 72-hour supply of water for each family member and cash on hand.

“If you lose internet capabilities or stuff like that, your debit cards may not work,” Ware said.

While meteorologists are predicting a normal hurricane season, stay connected with your local weather teams to stay up to date with us as we navigate severe weather season together.