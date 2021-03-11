It's celebration time Bryan, TX! 150th-anniversary kicks off year of activities

BRYAN, TX — It's celebration time Bryan, TX!

This year marks the city's 150th anniversary after being incorporated back on Nov 29, 1871. To commemorate such a special occasion, the city is looking to showcase the true story of Bryan, TX.

As part of these festivities, the city of Bryan also plans to incorporate the following activities, including:

A media-rich website featuring photos, videos, and stories from members of the community.

Historical displays at Clara B. Mounce Library and the Carnegie History Center.

Historical tours, provided by Destination Bryan.

Activities and programs through the B+ CS Library System.

A production of “Heart of the Valley,” a musical written by the late Randy Wilson detailing Bryan’s history – in partnership with The Theatre Company and the Bryan ISD Fine Arts program.

Burying a time capsule.

As their grand finale, the city will be holding a free Community Thanksgiving Celebration on Nov. 13 at Bryan High School, featuring entertainment by Bryan ISD choirs and bands.

Wow! Who says birthdays peak after 21? Not the City of Bryan, Texas that's who!

To keep up with all of the 150th Anniversary plans this year, be sure to go to their official website, right here!

How to help the city celebrate its 150th!

To submit your historical items for consideration to be showcased, an online form is available, or call 979.209.5142.

Examples of historical items:

Photos: Have an old photo from an important moment in Bryan’s history? Or one that shows off what life was like in Bryan years ago? Bryan plans on launching an online photo gallery and an in-person gallery at the Municipal Office Building.

Have an old photo from an important moment in Bryan’s history? Or one that shows off what life was like in Bryan years ago? Bryan plans on launching an online photo gallery and an in-person gallery at the Municipal Office Building. Historical Artifacts: The City of Bryan is looking to borrow historical items for temporary display this summer and fall in locked cases in Mounce and Carnegie libraries.

The City of Bryan is looking to borrow historical items for temporary display this summer and fall in locked cases in Mounce and Carnegie libraries. Oral Histories: The city also plans on featuring a selection of oral histories on our 150th Anniversary website.

Don’t have photos or historical artifacts, but still want to be part of their 150th celebration?

Fill out their online form or call 979.209.5141 to share what you have in mind!