'It makes a difference': Brazos residents honor Veteran headstones

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The ceremony begins with a single speaker.

In 2021, this year marks three decades of wreaths being placed on Veteran graves.

No matter where you are across the country, communities are coming together to honor fallen Veterans.

In 2015, Ellen Fuller brought Wreaths Across America to the Brazos Valley.

In the beginning, they originally only had about 117 wreaths to lay, now... they have 2,448.

But no matter how big or small the number, Fuller said this duty will always be important to her.

"Because they have surviving families especially that first empty chair," said Fuller, volunteer and co-chair for Wreaths Across America.

"It makes a difference,”

Joe Mawad said his experience of laying wreaths as a kid is what shaped him into who he is today.

”Doing it several times growing up and continuing to do so now has really made me understand what this country means," said Mawad, U.S. Marine Corps.

"It reminds me of what people are willing to do for others and how valuable this freedom that we have is,”

Mawad hopes he can continue to help the younger generation understand the importance of this tradition.

"People are serving 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day and it’s something that we can never forget if we want to keep having a great nation,”

Despite the wet weather conditions, surviving families and volunteers came out in Brazos County to honor the fallen.

