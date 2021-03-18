'It is the shared responsibility of all of us': Texas A&M on protecting Asian Americans

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As the nation reflects on the recent murder of eight people in Atlanta, Texas A&M has expressed its condolences and concerns for its Asian American student body.

On March 18, Texas A&M Interim President, John Junkins, shared the following message from Dr. McGowan, Interim Vice President, and Associate Provost for Diversity at Texas A&M University:

"Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

The shooting deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in Atlanta, is a tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones, and to the communities in Atlanta and across the United States that have been deeply affected by this violence.

Incidents of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community have increased at an alarming rate over the past year. The pandemic has brought a great deal of uncertainty to our lives, along with the potential for misinformation that can be harmful or destructive to our campus and communities. It is the shared responsibility of all of us to embrace and support individuals from a wide range of identities, perspectives, viewpoints, and experiences with full understanding and sensitivity."

To help promote a safer and more inclusive community, Texas A&M University officials are encouraging Aggies to report acts of hatred, discrimination, or bias using their Stop Hate report portal.

Additionally, the Office for Diversity is providing a toolkit of resources and self-care tips for addressing xenophobia and anti-Asian racism.

For information and emotional support for coping with fear, grief, anger, anxiety, and developing self-care strategies, Texas A&M’s Counseling & Psychological Services is encouraging Aggies to check out their comprehensive list of resources, right here.

"Finally, spread our Aggie core value of Respect far and wide. Without Respect, fear and ignorance can take hold of our communities. As Aggies, we will not engage in fear-mongering. As Aggies, we embrace our core value of Leadership by modeling affirming behaviors and rejecting bias and discrimination. As Aggies, we can show others how to support and protect people on our campus and in our communities from social stigma and discrimination." Dr. McGowan shared in closing.