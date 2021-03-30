'It felt so good to finally have that relief...' Aggies react to getting COVID-19 vaccine

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Texas is one step closer to its long-term goal of herd immunity!

Right now, adults 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's a step that brings much relief to 19-year-old Jessica Williams. She recalls the first time she saw her grandparents after they were vaccinated.

"I nearly cried. It felt so good to finally have that relief of... not that everything's perfect obviously. We still have to take precautions even when we all get vaccinated, but we know it will be less bad," Jessica Williams, freshman, Texas A&M shared with 25 News KRHD.

Williams is halfway vaccinated. She got her first shot when the Brazos Center Vaccine HUB offered leftover vaccines to the public, getting ahead of the state making adults 16 and older eligible for the vaccine.

"My roommate let me borrow her car in order to go get it. Because it's that important," Williams said.

Her brother is following on the same track to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"My younger brother is turning 16 in two weeks. So, he is going to get his shot the day he turns 16 and I am really excited because I fear for him a lot," Williams added.

The Brazos County Health District says, getting this now eligible age group vaccinated will increase the community herd immunity.

"So having this group, this population, vaccinated, is going to be a huge boom in the fight against COVID," Mary Parrish, Administrative Assistant for Emergency Preparedness, Brazos County Health District, noted.

Williams is supporting the efforts by encouraging people to get vaccinated and to check on their friends around them.

"Because they may not be able to make an appointment on their own or get there on their own. So, make vaccination a friend or family affair," Williams said.

The Brazos County Health Department is reminding people that even if you've been vaccinated, you do still have to take precautions and restrain from going into large social gatherings as we head towards Easter Weekend.

