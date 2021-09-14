'It could have been a lot worse': Responders on Tropical Storm Nicholas' impact in Texas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves out of Texas, several Texas A&M Task Force 1 units remain deployed along the coast.

The worst of Tropical Storm Nicholas has passed through the Lone Star State.

"It could have been a lot worse, if it would have followed the original path, I think we wouldn't be talking right now, we'd still be busy," Keith Brown, Water Group Supervisor, Texas A and M Task Force 1 said.

But still, a sleepless night for Texas A&M Task Force 1 boat squads making rescues and helping local response agencies as areas like Matagorda faced the greatest impact.

"Houses, roofs were blowing off, so the damage was significant for what this storm was originally supposed to bring," Charlie Abney, Water Group Supervisor, Texas A&M Task Force 1 said.

The southern part of the coast was spared, leading boat squads to reposition themselves to the upper eastern coast and near the Louisiana border.

Now units are assessing the area.

"Our crews will be out running around the areas getting some real-time on the ground data, to be able to feedback to the state so they can make a determination of how much longer we'll be out," Brown said.

With hopes of returning back to home by tomorrow.

"Things can change, just like the storm can change several times, since we've been activated. So if they do, we will just be ready to respond if they change directors on us," Abney said.

The tropical storm is continuing to travel east towards Louisiana.

