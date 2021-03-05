Is Brazos Valley becoming the Biotech Valley of Texas?

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Over the last decade, the Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, CIADM, at Texas A&M’s Health Science Center has partnered with biotech companies in the Brazos valley to accelerate research, development, and commercial manufacturing.

On March 3, one of the most recent companies to move to College Station, Matica Biotechnology, joined the ranks of biotech companies partnering with CIADM.

“So, it’s a unique partnership that you don’t find everywhere else in the country. So, a lot of entities, a lot of companies, a lot of startups would love to be in a position Matica is in,” said Stewart.

Matica Bio specializes in the clinical and commercial production of cell and gene therapies. Matica broke ground last month on its new bio-manufacturing facility within the Westinghouse building of Providence Park in College Station. It is expected to open this summer. Matica Bio’s parent company, CHA Biotech, is based in South Korea.

CIADM's partnership not only benefits the two companies, but the local community as well, as Brazos Valley... is quickly becoming the 'Biotech Valley' of Texas.

“We are in what’s called the hub of the Texas triangle, and so, that’s a huge benefit to be within an hour, hour and a half drive away of many of major metros in the state of Texas. But not to be in the literal center of those metros. We have the benefits of being in a smaller town environment, but are within reach of those larger metros,” said Matt Prochaska, President & CEO, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, BVEDC.

As the BVEDC continues obtaining projects, the location of the Brazos Valley, coupled with the quality of life, are huge reasons companies are looking at the Bryan-College Station area as the new up-and-coming place to be.

“We look at it, as every company has its own culture and climate, well Texas really suits Matica’s culture and climate. It’s a very good fit, it’s a very good partnership,” said Stewart.

Through Matica’s partnership with CIADM, Aggies will now have the opportunity to explore the booming industry of biopharmaceuticals.

“A biopharmaceutical company doesn’t just employ scientists. There are engineers, there are quality regulatory, manufacturing, engineering, and facilities. So, all of those sciences and all of those disciplines are also offered within Texas A&M University,” said Stewart.

Over the course of the last year and the coronavirus pandemic, the City of College Station says, having another economic driver, alongside the university, is critical in moving the city toward the future.

“We really need to make sure we give businesses a reason to be here and having more rooftops, which means more employees, at various biotech companies will help promote that,” said Karl Mooney, Mayor of College Station.

Mayor Mooney says, the City of College Station continues to evaluate ways it needs to expand as more and more companies continue moving to the Brazos Valley.