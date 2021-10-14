Iola schools released from lockdown after Grimes County authorities investigate armed suspect in the area

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspected white male walking near Highway 39 with a rifle.

Officers received the report just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Sowell said the man looks to be around 35 to 40 years of age and is believed to be wearing earmuffs, with a sleeveless shirt and dark shorts.

No injuries have been reported; according to Sheriff Sowell, and no one fitting the description was located in the area.

Iola schools were on lockdown due to precaution, however, students were released to go home around 3:30 p.m. as there was no immediate threat at the schools.

Sheriff Sowell said numerous units are assisting with the reports, law enforcement will continue monitoring the area.