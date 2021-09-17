Investigation underway after suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:48 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of FM 1374 in Huntsville for a disturbance/ person with a weapon call.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller, who told authorities the suspect was a family member and still inside the home.

The caller said the suspect had discharged a weapon several times while they were inside.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect with no success. Several adjacent homes were also evacuated.

When trying to make contact, the Walker County Sheriff's Office says the suspect appeared in a window and shot at deputies. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

Authorities entered the home to render first aid, however the suspect was dead.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect has been described as a 38-year-old man. The sheriff's office is withholding his name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Texas Rangers.

