FOUND: Indie filmmaker out thousands after truck filled with film equipment was stolen in Hearne

UPDATE

As of 7:30 p.m. the stolen vehicle has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pony Express is known to many locals here in Hearne as one of their hometown restaurants.

Indie Filmmaker Brandon James knows it as one of his filming location for a film now on hold after his equipment truck was stolen.

“Everyone’s hard work is gone, everyone’s contribution to it is gone," said Vanessa Herbruger.

For the past three years, Brandon James has made his dream of being a filmmaker a reality, working long hours to earn money to pay for expensive film equipment like cameras and lights.

Now all of that is now gone after the moving truck he owned was stolen with all the equipment in it. James said all he has left is a camera with missing pieces.

“After everything that happened, this is the last piece that I have. It has a lot of value to me personally so out of everything I’m glad to still have this," James said.

James and his fiancé Vanessa Herbruger made their way from Houston to film in Hearne for the "Healing Initiative" for the Twisted Crown Foundation — a non-profit that helps sexual assault survivors to heal through the arts.

President Erica “EL” DuBois said they want the film to make an impact, but will always put the workers’ well-being first.

“We had seven survivors on set. We are never going to put a survivor in a position to be in a film that is going to trigger them, so we try to make something that’s socially impactful," DuBois said.

The film’s director, John Matysiak, says what’s important now is helping Brandon and Vanessa recover what has been lost.

“My concerns are towards Brandon and Vanessa, making sure, fingers crossed [we] figure out something because I know how hard that guy works," Matysiak said.

James said he worries for the local talent that put in so much time to make this film happen, and hopes he doesn’t have to turn the lights out on this production.

“Not being able to finish the film, I don’t know how else some of these actors are going to be able to get their names out or how things are going to come out.”

If you or someone you know has any information on the stolen 2006 Ford E-350 Econoline Box Truck, license plate number: GFR-1380, you are asked to contact Hearne Police.