Incumbent Dennis Maloney announces his final term

The 2021 runoff election comes to a close with Dennis Maloney taking city council place 6 again. Maloney sits down with 25 News to share his goals for his last term.

City Councilman Dennis Maloney begins by reflecting back on his final election.

"Personally, I have been involved in 10 political races over the past 25 years, I've lost 4 and I've won six," said Maloney. "I have never in all those years ever made disparaging comments about any of my opponents.”

Maloney looks ahead to what he plans to accomplish in the next three years.

"A continuation of what we’ve been doing before college station has really reached its own especially this past year, our new police station," said Maloney. "Our new city hall, our much stronger relationship with Texas A&M University."

The new city hall adds opportunity for growth within the community.

"A little bit less than one-third of the space is space that we’re not going to use right now but that means we’ll be to keep growing and this building will grow with the city,” said Mayor Karl Mooney, City of College Station.

Making his community a better place to live is Maloney's only goal.

“In politics, I don’t get anything out of it I don’t in any way profit from it other than making this city a better place to live in,” said Maloney.

The city councilman is ready to get to work. As he's ready to end his time serving the community of college station strong.

”According to her this is my last term, and as every good husband knows, you know exactly what you want as soon as your wife tells you," said Maloney. "So I know what I want,”

Maloney’s term will end in 2024.