Inaugural 'Dine Around' successful, all proceeds to benefit Brazos Valley Food Bank

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Visit College Station and Century Square, across from A&M's campus, hosted their first annual 'Dine Around' at Century Square Saturday evening. The event was a unique way to honor Bryan College Station's vibrant culinary scene.

Tickets for the event were $15/person. Each ticket allowed guests access to taste cocktails and sample bites from 15 different restaurants located at Century Square.

There were games on the green, as well as live music for entertainment.

"It's great to see people out and about. It kind of feels like the world is getting back to normal finally. We are gauging how everything is going. Are people comfortable getting back out? How are people feeling? We have already checked in over 200 people, (15 minutes into the event), so I guess you could say it's already been a success," Events Coordinator, Kendra Davis, with Visit College Station said.

Organizers say all proceeds from 'Dine Around' will benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

"Century Square and Visit College Station aren't going to see any of that money. This is just a way for us to give an act of a selfless service back to a non-profit in the community," Davis added.

Visit College Station says prior to the event starting Saturday evening, they had already raised over 5,000 dollars for the organization just with pre-sales.

