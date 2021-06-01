'In Full Bloom: A Floral Fantasy' being featured at A&M's University Art Galleries

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M has a new art exhibition with many pieces of art on display featuring visually lighthearted artwork serving as a reminder that spring has arrived.

In Full Bloom: A Floral Fantasy, features 19th and 20th-century artwork of floral depictions in quilts, paintings, decorative glass, metal, and ceramic objects to show springtime in full bloom. In addition, the pieces chosen are intended to provide visitors with a sense of relief after the previous year of uncertainty as a result of the pandemic.

"It contains a bunch of decorative arts and paintings from the 19th and 20th century that kind of are just really beautiful pieces from our collections looking at spring and looking at full bloom literally with a lot of the pieces in the collection here." shared Liz Appleby, assistant director of University Art Galleries & curator of The Forysth Collection.

The In Full Bloom exhibit will be on display until June 18 and the Forsyth Gallery is open from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday.

