Illness causes bus driver shortage in Navasota ISD, routes delayed

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota ISD is currently dealing with a bus driver shorter due to illness.

"We have been informed that several bus drivers are out sick or taking care of family that are sick," Navasota ISD shared via Facebook. "We are sorry for this inconvenience, but we are doing the best we can to serve you and your students during this difficult time."

The district informed families that bus routes would be running 10 to 20 minutes late.

KRHD reached out for comment as to how long these delays may continue and if the illness mentioned is indeed COVID-19. Their assistant superintendent of operations was not available for immediate comment.

