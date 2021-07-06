Illegal firework activity injures multiple Bryan PD officers, including facial burns

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Neighbors say the East Martin Luther King Street area looked like a warzone after fourth of July celebrations turned dangerous.

People screaming as fireworks and smoke filled the air. One resident shared with KRHD 25 News, they saw fireworks landing on people's houses, leaving noticeable marks.

"I saw people playing with the fireworks outside. It wasn't in the sky. It was everywhere at home," a resident shared.

Police were first called to the area around 7:30 with complaints of people shooting fireworks off in the middle of the street, at cars passing by, and other people.

"We didn't hang out outside. Just inside the rest of the night," the resident said.

Bryan Police Department says officers were met with people shooting fireworks at them and their police cars.

"In my 30 years of law enforcement, I never had anything like that happen to me. Things have changed a lot in the recent past," Dale Cuthbertson, retired officer, Bryan Police Department said.

The night didn't end there.

Police responded to similar scenes in the area at least four more times with the last call being after midnight.

Three officers were injured in the process, one being burned in the face from the fireworks.

"I'm really disappointed that even ten people, eight people, three people would act this way toward our police officers because we do have an excellent police force," Virgil Marko, owner, Brazos Cleaning and Restoration Company said.

A total of ten people were arrested, all facing a variety of charges ranging from possession of fireworks to assaulting a public servant.

