IBM and A&M Agrilife Extension partner up to help farmers

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — A new partnership is looking to make an impact on farmers across the nation.

IBM and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension researchers are partnering to develop a phone app that can help provide critical information for farmers.

”One is weather: weather forecast through which [the] farmer decides whether he wants to irrigate or not, and then there is the crop information. The decision will be depending on the different crop types and again, different growth stages because [of] water demands...and then soil information; soil properties that affect the soil water retention," said Gurjinder Baath, Texas A&M Agrilife Blackland Research and Extension Center, Temple.

The solution called liquid prep gives farmers clear data and instructions to assist them with challenges they may face during times of drought-like conditions; understanding what their soil needs and doesn't need.

This project with IBM and A&M Agrilife hopes to increase crop production by optimizing the water they use to irrigate.