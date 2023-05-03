I Heart Hearne to assist Robertson Co. non-profit with food drive Sunday

HEARNE, Texas — This Sunday ‘I Heart Hearne’ is hosting a food drive helping the non-profit ‘Call for Help inc.’ preparing students for kids when they go on summer vacation have the food they need at home.

The organization provides assistance to people dealing with a variety of crises, from poverty to homelessness and mental illness.

Humza Khalid is the Director of Marketing for I Heart Hearne and said they’re helping where they can.

“With summer coming up it is an increased need no matter what city or state you are in, some students don’t go to school to learn – they go to school to eat and that’s the reality we live in.” Explained Khalid.

If you would like to help – the food drive is being held This Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m.

At The VFD at 306 W Third St in Hearne.

