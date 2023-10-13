'I didn't get tickets to Zach Bryan' party to be held at Hotel McCoy in College Station Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station’s newest hotel by the highway is celebrating its three months of serving the Bryan-College Station community in a big way “country-themed” way.

Back in July, 15ABC brought you news of the grand opening of Hotel McCoy in College Station, but the art-centered hotel hasn’t celebrated their grand opening yet.

The hotel’s management got creative with the theme.

“We’re having an 'I didn’t get a ticket to Zach Bryan' party. We love Zach Bryan and College Station, but I didn’t get a ticket and I know a lot of other people that didn’t so we made an event for people to come out and have fun and not be left out of that," saod Hotel McCoy’s Creative Manager, Hannah Moss.

You can celebrate the “I didn’t get tickets to the Zach Bryan” party and grand opening at the Hotel Mccoy, Saturday October 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with food trucks and live music to enjoy. It is free to the public.