Husband shot after serving wife divorce papers, police say

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities said they have arrested a local woman accused of allegedly shooting her husband in the back yesterday, while he was serving her divorce papers.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wounded person in the area of SH 21 and FM 2776.

First responders found 68-year-old Charles Gerke shot inside his vehicle and quickly rushed him to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as his wife, 69-year-old Cindy Gerke.

Gerke shot her husband in the back after he "wasn't leaving fast enough" after serving her divorce papers, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gerke was charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story.

