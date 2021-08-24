Huntsville police arrest one in bank robbery, officer injured while responding

The Huntsville Police Department arrested one in a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot after a bank robbery at First Financial Bank located at 33 State Highway Texas 75 North.

Officers responded to the area and the suspect was apprehended at the intersection of 11th St and Normal Park. One Huntsville PD officer was injured in a motor vehicle accident during the response.

According to the police department, the officer was only slightly injured and is doing well.