Hundreds of Muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at Legends Event Center

BRYAN, Texas — Eid al-Adha known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” in the Muslim culture was celebrated Wednesday at the Legends Events Center, where hundreds came to congregate in the Bryan/College Station area.

“This is actually one of the special things about Islam, people gather together from all cultures, from different places and they gather to celebrate everything at the same time,” said Oman Aly, Outreach Officer for the Islamic community (Bryan/College Station).

Muslims all over the world are celebrating the start of Eid al-Adha.

Tasneem Bedair is a local Muslim that lives here in the BCS community and shared what the holiday resembles.

“The “Feast of Sacrifice” commemorates the story of the prophet Abraham being ordered to sacrifice his son, the whole feast is reenacting that whole story and commemorating it for the community,” Bedair said.

Aly says this is celebrated all over the world, and being with others in the community makes him feel right at home.

“As we’re speaking, people are doing the pilgrimage in Mecca and Saudi Arabia, and this is more of feeling unity – we are not with them, but our hearts are together as Muslims from all over the world,” Aly said.

Bedair says finding the right location was important to celebrate her faith.

“It makes me feel integrated, it makes me feel important, and that I am a part of the whole community here in the Bryan College Station area. I love the [Legends] event center here. It is beautiful, it’s clean and huge,” Bedair said.

Officials with the Legends Event Center said 949 people came to congregate across the BCS Community and organizers say this was a very successful Eid.