Hundreds of law enforcement agencies gather in College Station for statewide convention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over 300 law enforcement agencies across the state of Texas gathered in college station for the 31st Annual Texas Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association Convention, offering training to law enforcement and volunteers.

Mary Jo Prince, chairman of the convention, says having hundreds come to the BCS area helps these agencies return to their home communities with new training and information.

“We gather every year to share ideas, to network, to bring ideas from one community to another that may be able to help them raise funds to support their local law enforcement, because not every need is supported by budgets or grants," Prince said.

One of the many speakers at the convention is Pam Edwards, a mother who lost her son to a drunk driving crash back in 2014. Edwards says although she has been telling her story of loss for nearly 10 years, it never gets easier.

“I look at that as a way to bring something positive out of something that was so tragic, even though it’s bittersweet and I am emotional each and every time I share my story — it is something that needs to be talked about and I encourage families to talk to their kids and their grandkids and don’t be afraid to be that voice,” Edwards said.