Hundreds of Entergy customers without power due to broken utility pole

NAVASOTA, Texas — A broken utility pole has left four hundred and five Entergy customers without power Sunday evening.

According to their official website, impacted customers should have their power return around 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Entergy is stating their crews are currently on-site, making the needed repairs to the broken utility pole.

To view updates and a map of impacted areas, click here.

