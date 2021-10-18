Watch
Hundreds of Entergy customers without power due to broken utility pole

Posted at 7:14 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 20:21:35-04

NAVASOTA, Texas — A broken utility pole has left four hundred and five Entergy customers without power Sunday evening.

According to their official website, impacted customers should have their power return around 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Entergy is stating their crews are currently on-site, making the needed repairs to the broken utility pole.

To view updates and a map of impacted areas, click here.

