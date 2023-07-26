Hundreds of agriculture students from across the state in Bryan for 60th annual Texas State 4-H Show

BRYAN, Texas — Hundreds of students from across the Great State of Texas have descended to the Brazos Valley for the 60th annual Texas State 4-H Show.

Over 350 students saddled up to Aggieland as the Brazos County Expo Center hosted agricultural students showing off their skills in a variety of competitions for scholarships.

Chelsie Huseman with the Texas A&M AgriLife Animal Science Department says these kids came to compete for their education.

“We have a strong equine industry here in the State of Texas, which means we have a strong Texas 4-H horse project group," Huseman said.

"They certainly are competing for awards and scholarships which is at the generosity of a lot of great sponsors who make that happen.”

Students like 16-year-old Charylet Lee from South Texas came to compete for a second year. Lee already has a few wins under her belt.

“It’s a great opportunity, 4-H down where I live is not very big — I am the only one from District 12 that came here this year and last year," Lee said.

"When I was about 8-years-old, I started to compete in the stock horse [shows] and it’s definitely paid off, I have won back-to-back championships in the speed events.”

Lee dreams of putting her years of hard work on display when she makes it to college.

“I want to attend Texas Tech and be on their Ranch Horse team and hope to one day make the Rodeo team.”

15-year-old Audrey Moody from Beaumont wants to return to the Brazos Valley in a few years to be an Aggie. Moody says events like this lead her one step closer to A&M.

“Part of 4-H is we get to have the experiences you would get to have in college, and me, I really to be at Texas A&M," Moody said.

"We really get to have those opportunities to talk about horses and agriculture that we can have in college, so this [opportunity] gets to put us out there.

The 60th annual Texas State 4-H Show runs now through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, you can find more information and a schedule of events at the link here: https://www.brazoscountyexpo.com/events/2023/state-4-h-horse-show22