Human Trafficking awareness in the Brazos Valley

BCS Unbound Now works with survivors of human trafficking.

Kate Humphreys, the BCS Unbound Now Director of Development and Communications, said typically there are circumstances to be aware of that can increase the risk of human trafficking.

"Drug abuse is involved or there is a lower socioeconomic statuses or unable statuses, those are some of the key factors that make someone vulnerable to being trafficked," Humphreys said.

"It's overwhelming without help and so, what we really try to do is just try to make it manageable.

It's the survivor that's really the guide and they get to decide how they want their recovery to be"

She said this helps them regain hope, now having a choice, and getting back their voice.

Despite a larger number of missing persons in our area, Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert network for the Brazos Valley, said collectively we are doing a better job at becoming more aware of issues, like human trafficking and spreading the word of locating missing persons.

"I just think as a community, we are paying better attention to it now. Law enforcement, families members of the missing, our local media, the community at the large, and organizations like ourselves, to report about and share and shine that light on an issue that has always been there," Fleeger said.

BCS Unbound Now has served 97 clients since its advocacy program was established in 2018 and by September of 2024, it estimates to help 72 additional survivors.