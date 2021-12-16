Human remains discovered by construction crew in Navasota

Human remains were discovered by a construction crew in a heavily wooded area off of the railroad tracks near Stoneham Street.

Preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play but the remains are being sent to an examiner for identification and cause of death, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

There is a homeless camp set up near the area, along with neighboring businesses, according to Myatt.

Police believe weather from February's Winter Storm could play a part but are waiting on confirming a cause of death.