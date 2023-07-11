Hullabaloo Music Fest tickets are on sale now

BRYAN — Destination Bryan announces the newly revamped Hullabaloo Music Fest [destinationbryan.com], presented by Clements Guitars [clementsguitars.com], is returning even bigger & better to Bryan! Celebrate Labor Day weekend & the return of Aggie Football season with a variety of live musicians performing across several unique venues all located in Historic Downtown Bryan on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Lineup

Featuring: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

With: Possessed By Paul James, Greenbeard, Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol, LVVRS, That Band Honey, Mary Charlotte Young, Kitsch, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, and many more local & regional acts

Tickets [destinationbryan.com]

General Admission: $10

– 1 ticket allows admission to all 4 venues throughout the duration of the event. Featured venues are The Grand Stafford Theater, The Palace Theater, KinderHill Brew Lab, and The 101. Due to varying capacity at each venue, a limited number of tickets will be sold for this event.

"We're extremely excited to be expanding on Hullabaloo Music Fest this year by incorporating a few of Downtown Bryan’s incredible live music venues,” said Amanda Kile, Destination Bryan’s Tourism Events Coordinator. “We’ve got a vibrant & growing live music scene here in Bryan, and we’re always proud to help showcase that."

About Destination Bryan

Destination Bryan is the official destination marketing organization for Bryan, Texas.

We’re excited for the opportunity to tell Bryan’s story, promote local attractions, and welcome visitors to our community!