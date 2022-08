COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Howdy Week brings new and returning students together at Texas A&M before the school year starts.

Students will have the opportunity to engage in nearly 100 activities while meeting new people, navigating the campus, and adapting to their new home.

Howdy Week kicks off Aug. 20-23 and the full schedule is available here.

Tune in to KRHD News at 5 and 6 p.m. to catch the full story.