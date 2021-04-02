How you can help Brazos Valley plants this spring season

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Although plant life is beginning to bounce back from the recent deep freeze, pollinators are still in need of help.

Pollinators, which are animals such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds serve a great purpose in pollinating plants and vegetables. However, because flowering has been delayed by several weeks, this spring food source for pollinating animals isn't readily abundant. For gardeners wanting to help and provide pollinator-friendly plants, sunflowers, sage, aster, and pot marigolds are just a few of the helpful plants.

"Where we may see some damages and things that were normally blooming shrubs, some of our taller pollinators that were exposed to the cold, we can supplement some of those by choosing plants as we're going out to plant our gardens for the spring, that will augment some of those needs for pollination." Michael Arnold, Professor of landscape horticulture at Texas A&M.

Arnold adds, that providing a variety of plants and flowers to a garden can also be beneficial for pollinators as well.

