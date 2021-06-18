How to win the war against unwanted yard weeds this summer, experts advise

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service expert came up with ways to 'win the war' against some uninvited visitors when walking or laying around in your lawn this summer.

We're talking about sandburs, which are annual or perennial grass that can create some problems for you and your lawn. Statewide turfgrass specialist, Chrissie Segars, says, mowing and fertilizing your lawn during the spring is one of many steps people can take to avoid seeing these sharp sticky seed pods.

"If we do improper mowing practices, we can create stressful situations where weeds can come in. Fertilizing your grass is going to promote a dense and healthy turfgrass stand." Segars shared.

Another great tip Segars recommends, is applying pre-emergence products which will help prevent sandburs from emerging.

To learn more about surviving sandburgs, read here.

