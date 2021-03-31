How to volunteer at the Brazos County Vaccination HUB

BRYAN, TX — The Brazos County Vaccination HUB is looking for a few good volunteers... and by few, they mean a couple hundred each week.

Indeed, in an effort to help mobilize volunteers, KRHD 25 News has created a quick breakdown of all you'll need to know before you go!

How to sign up to volunteer at the Brazos Center:

1) Sign into your TimeCounts account, go to the BV Vaccine HUB

2) Under the picture header, click on “Opportunities”

3) Available shifts for which you are qualified are displayed.

4) New shifts are added at frequent intervals as the needs of the HUB are still evolving.

5) You will be notified when new shifts are available.

6) Cancellations are received all the time and the waitlist is used to fill those slots.

At the time of this publication, the HUB is vaccinating 1st doses on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 A.M. to 4:15 P.M.

Then on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, they will be distributing 2nd dose vaccinations via their drive-thru.

For clarification, on Wednesdays, they will be operating both inside and outside the Brazos Center.

How will I know what I will be doing as a volunteer?

To check for different types of volunteer slots (ex. traffic control, registration, indoor traffic director, etc) CLICK HERE. To navigate, simply click "Opportunities" on the middle of the page, right side. Then click on "Assignments" in the left column.

Will I receive training?

According to their website, volunteers will sign in with their Supervisor; the likes of which will provide an orientation and directions.

Will I be vaccinated for COVID-19 if I volunteer?

As written on their website, "While it is possible that a volunteer may be allowed to receive a vaccination from leftover amounts at the end of the day on which they work, there is no guarantee or promise that this will happen. Vaccine supplies are strictly limited by state allocation. Please consider this if you are planning to travel to the hub from outside the Brazos Valley."

Can I only volunteer on the weekdays?

At the time of this publication, the HUB is scheduled to operate on weekdays with client appointments scheduled from 8:00 A.M. – 4 P.M. at 15-minute intervals. Due to existing event contracts and general vaccine availability, the Brazos Center is reportedly unable to operate on Fridays and Saturdays. However, officials at the HUB believe this could change in the future and will inform volunteers if it does.

Why are shifts only available one week at a time?

Due to vaccine allocation, both patient appointments and volunteer shifts depend on the State's allocation for said week. Thus, until the State gets consistent with their COVID-19 vaccine allocation, available shifts for the following week will still be published no later than that Thursday.

Can I make arrangements to arrive later or leave earlier than the stated shift?

At the time of this publication, the HUB is unable to accommodate a flexible volunteer work schedule because of the nature of the work at the clinic. As written on their website, "Each assignment has a purpose and is needed for the duration of the shift. It takes approximately 100 volunteers to run the clinic each shift."

Is there a dress code for volunteers?

According to their website, the following will NOT be allowed:

a. Closed-toed shoes (no sandals)

b. Clothing with political views or social causes. The BV Vaccine HUB is neutral.

c. No short shorts or bare midriffs.

Additionally, the HUB is advising volunteers to 'dress for Texas weather' if their assignment is outside. Hats, sunscreen, and comfortable shoes are also advised.

Oh! One last thing... Fridays... are Aloha Fridays... so make sure to wear your best Hawaiian shirt!

For more information on how to volunteer at the Brazos Center Vaccination HUB, CLICK HERE!

