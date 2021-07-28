How to view the Perseid meteor shower like an expert, Aug 11-12

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — If you're outside at night over the coming weeks, keep your eyes on the night sky as a popular light show will be passing by the earth.

The Perseid meteor shower has returned to the skies over the northern hemisphere and showers can now be seen on clear nights.

Although the shower began on July 17, experts forecast the peak nights for viewing the meteor showers will be on Aug 11 & 12.

On peak nights, between 50 and 80 meters can be visible.

The best part?

Special equipment, like telescopes, are not needed to witness the event.

"One of the nice things about meteor showers is it doesn't require any fancy astronomy equipment you don't need a telescope you don't need binoculars this is one of those cases where really less is more because you want to be able to see as much of the sky as possible you do need dark skies and you do need to try to get away from light pollution if you can that will only help." shared Mike Prokosch, planetarium director, Sam Houston State University.

Experts say the best time to watch the Perseid shower at its peak will be between two and four in the morning.

