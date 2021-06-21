How to run for City Council Place 4 and 6 this upcoming election in November

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As College Station prepares for its upcoming elections this November, interested residents have the opportunity to attend a free seminar about how to run!

On Nov 2. College Station residents will get to elect City Council Place 4 and Place 6.

These two different positions each carry a three-year term and sit alongside the other 4 Place positions and Mayor Mooney on the City Council.

On Wednesday, June 30, interested residents will have the opportunity to learn about the expectations, requirements, duties, and limitations of the office.

The meeting in the council chambers at city hall will open at 6 P.M. by discussing laws, conflicts of interests, the role of city staff, and critical issues facing the community.

Attendance does not obligate one to run.

The filing period to run for council is July 17 to Aug 16.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens, qualified Texas voters, and College Station residents for at least one year before Election Day.

For more details, contact Tanya Smith at 979-764-3580 or tsmith@cstx.gov.

At the time of this publication Place 4 is held by Elizabeth Cunha, a CSISD academic tutor and bus driver, and Place 6 is currently held by Dennis Maloney, a self-employed painting contractor.

Location: College Station City Hall

