How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington County

BRENHAM, TX — After the Texas Department of State Health Services' announcement this March, millions of Texans across the Lone Star State have begun their search for a COVID-19 vaccination site.

But what about the residents of Washington County?

Luckily for them, last month, it was announced the Washington County vaccination hub would be launching its brand new registration site, available right here!

Upon registering, users will be notified of their place on the wait-list and have their second dose appointments automatically scheduled. Additionally, users will also be notified whenever new appointments open up. Once scheduled, users can expect to receive a special bar-code or "ticket" for admission when they show up to their vaccination appointment.

For more information on Washington County's vaccine hub, follow them on Facebook to receive updates on vaccine and appointment availability.

Washington County EMS Regional Vaccination SubHUB Location – Washington County Fairgrounds (Expo Center)

