How to legally grow hemp yourself in Texas, A&M AgriLife explains

COLLEGE STATION, TX — One new industry taking off in the Lone Star State... hemp! And Texas A&M's agri-life extension is helping students prepare to go big with the new cash crop.

With the hemp growing season fast approaching, Agri-life economists have a new video series for those interested in growing hemp.

The series has 29 videos breaking down everything from Texas law - to budgeting and crop insurance in the Lone Star State.

Agri-life professors say, the videos are a real help for the budding industry.

"We hope that it will be a valuable tool for our producers who are considering hemp, " shared Justin Benavidez, assistant professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M AgriLife. "There's a lot of risk in that market and so, we hope that by viewing these videos, you get a better idea of the risks involved in producing hemp and you can sort of decide for yourself, with a more informed and educated set of facts, whether or not hemp production is for you."

To watch the series for free, CLICK HERE.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!