How to help Hearne families displaced by early morning blaze

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — In Hearne, an early morning fire displaced several families from the Columbus Village Apartments.

Now, those families are seeking the community's help.

It was a fire that barely woke those who lived there.

"I don’t know what woke me up," said Moeisha Robinson Lewis, a resident.

"But when I woke up, I heard beating on my door and then I see smoke. Like my whole apartment was just smoked out,”

Lewis has been looking after seven children, including three of her own, during a sleepover.

“I got them out," said Lewis.

"We came outside, not even three minutes later, my whole apartment was on fire,”

Barely surviving the fire, the residents watched as their apartment went down in flames.

”I came out with no pants, no shoes on, and my kids didn’t have any jackets on, no shoes on."

"My thing is, I'm just trying to get out and I even left my car keys in there, now I can’t move my car, like everything is gone,”

The Hearne Volunteer Fire Department responded Sunday morning, joining alongside them where both Bremond and Calvert.

However, due to the high winds, the fire moved quickly.

”When I reported, I mean it was ambers flying all over these buildings but the structure was already damaged and the fire department was trying to protect surrounding structures,” said City Councilmen Ray Edwards.

Edwards is also the Columbus Village Apartments' maintenance manager.

Both the Red Cross and Hearne ISD have been assisting the families with food and clothes.

Lewis though, looks ahead with his faith.

“I have no idea," said Lewis.

"I just have to go day by day and trust God," said Lewis. "I can’t do it by myself,”

A gofundme is collecting financial assistance for Lewis as she begins from scratch with her three kids.

Other displaced families are also seeking clothes for girls and boys, ages 5 to 12, alongside food donations.