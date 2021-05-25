How to enter the job market on the right foot post-graduation in 2021

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Leaving college to enter the workforce can be overwhelming, especially following a pandemic.

But there are resources available to make sure you don't get stuck in a filler position.

Earnest Bloomfield is gearing up to graduate from Texas A&M at the end of the year. Fortunately for him, he's already had interviews in his chosen field: Sport sales.

"Whether or not I take those jobs, I now have these people in my corner," Bloomfield shared with KRHD 25 News.

So how did Bloomfield break the college graduate cycle, scoring an interview without any 'experience'?

He freelances in sales.

"Over the last couple of years, I absolutely made the effort. I've invested in myself. I've learned to continue being a student," Bloomfield said.

Codie Wright, an Aggie instructor who helps people launch their careers says, being intentional sets you on the path for success.

"I do recognize that a lot of people have to pay the bills, right? So, try to find a role within the industry or for a company similar to the company you want to work for," Codie Wright, instructor, and assistant director, Weston Agrifood Sales Program at Texas A&M said.

She says knowing what you are good at, finding the ideal environment and industry is key. Once you figure that out, create a network to get your foot in the door.

"I tell them to go find a company, that they are interested in. Find an individual at that company reach out to them," Wright said.

Even if your experience doesn't perfectly align with the job you're applying to, you can still identify transferable skills you've gained.

"It's about being able to pull your experiences and say this is what I've done. Most people don't realize they have the experience. They just don't know how to talk about it," Bloomfield said.

"You learn in your 20s. You apply that in your 30s so that you can reap what you have sewn in your 40s and 50s. Be intentional," Wright said.

