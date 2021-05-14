How to confirm your second dose appointment at the Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Heads up Brazos Valley!

The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub is reminding the community to keep an eye out for their second dose appointment email.

Since May 4, the location has only been issuing second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People needing to request a change in time can do so by reaching out to their call center at 979-703-1545.

Additionally, individuals who received their first dose through the Hub and are approaching their forty-two days, but have not yet received an email for their second dose appointment, should call that number as well.

