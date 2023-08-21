How the excessive heat is affecting the mental health of Texans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From excessive heat watches to the lack of rain, many Texans are wondering what to they can do to get some relief from the intense weather.

Tara Gill is a part of a woman’s health and wellness organization at Texas A&M, and she is going into this new school year with a positive outlook — despite beginning a new semester in the middle of a heat wave that isn’t giving up.

“It makes it hard to prepare for the heat that you are about to mentally experience," Gill said.

"A lot of times it’s really draining — not mentally, but physically — to gain motivation to go to class in this heat.”

The Bryan/College Station area broke the heat record Sunday, reaching 112 degrees.

Due to the intense summer heat, Johnnie Hise has avoided going outside.

“Having to stay indoors because of this heat is really upsetting," Hise said.

"I’m an outdoors girl and I work outside a lot. I have to constantly take breaks.”

As the temperatures have continued to rise, a psychologist shared with 15ABC why the heat can leave us feeling uncomfortable in more than one way.

“Nobody wants to be out, so you are confined a lot. People want to be indoors in the A/C, so the mixing and mingling of people declines," said PhD Psychologist, Dr. Frances Kimbrough.

"This also has an impact on the elderly and the handicapped.”

While the weather can be an inconvenience for almost everyone, Gill isn’t letting that stop her from having a good start to her junior year.

“Even though it is affecting our mental health, we’re making sure to put on big, big smiles to make sure everyone is happy," Gill said.

According to the National Weather Service, the 112-degree temperature broke the ‘Daily Record High’ of 107 degrees back in 1999 and the ‘Hottest August Day’ of 110 degrees back in 1903.