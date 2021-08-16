How Brazos Valley parents can help their child have a healthier school year

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's a day just as big for parents, like Lina Burns and her husband Jeff, as it is for their children -- the day before the first day of school.

"Every parent has a different summertime routine than school year routine and the summertime routine comes to a screeching halt tonight actually, so getting back them back into that routine," said Jeff Burns, a Caldwell ISD parent.

"There is nothing more exciting than that first day of school. Those jitters. Having those outfits ready, your backpack. All the new school supplies," Lina Burns, mom said.

Even though it's a time to look forward to, Preparation is key- from making sure their boys have a full night's rest to a healthy lunch meal.

"That's a good time to implementing new healthy habits, And sometimes those can be small things like are we going to bed in enough time," Tracey Ayers, district nurse for Caldwell ISD said.

The Burns boys usually eat school lunch, something that gives their mom a lot of ease.

"They're going to do a better job than I can as a working mom of providing them diversity in food, nutrition in food," Lina Burns said.

But when mom does pack them a lunch, it sometimes comes with a special note in their lunch box.

"We're writing have a great first day. Love mom," Lina Burns said.

Making sure her boys have a happy and healthy first day of school.

