How Brazos County could be split into two congressional districts

AUSTIN, Texas — Brazos County could soon be split into two congressional districts, according to Texas Legislative Council records.

Currently, all of Brazos County is zoned into Congressional District 17.

GOP-led proposals would turn a majority of the population over to Congressional District 10, which is currently led by Michael McCaul (R-TX) of Austin. The proposal would include the city of College Station and several parts of Bryan, including the RELLIS campus area.

District 17 is currently led by Pete Sessions (R-TX) of Waco. Should Gov. Abbott sign this proposal into law before the end of the special session, the district will include the remainder of Bryan.

As governor, Abbott is allowed to call another special session should either the Texas House or Senate fail to pass the proposed redistricting before the deadline.

The proposed redistricting would also add both Robertson and Leon County to Congressman Session's district.

Other Brazos Valley counties impacted include Grimes and Madison, which would be added to District 10 from District 8.

(Texas Legislative Council) Walker County - Texas Legislative Council

District 8 is currently led by Kevin Brady (R-TX) of The Woodlands.

Congressman Brady has already announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

Travis County's redistricting is proposed to be spread among four congressional districts, including both Sessions' and McCaul's.

Texas Legislative Council Travis County - Texas Legislative Council

